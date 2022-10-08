AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** UGA made it 42-10 on a 65-yard drive late in the 4th quarter.

** Auburn scored as Jarquez Hunter caught a short pass, broke three tackles and sprinted 62 yard for a touchdown.

** UGA went up 21-3 midway through the 3rd quarter on an 11-play, 81-yard drive. The Bulldogs made it 28-3 in the 4th on a 64-yard TD run by QG Stetson Bennett. UGA drove 63 yards on its next possession for a 35-3 lead.

** Marcus Bragg sacked Bennett and Colby Wooden recovered a fumble on the UGA 19-yard line on the 1st possession of the 2nd half. Anders Carlson made a 29-yard FG to cut the UGA lead to 14-3.

** Auburn drove 39 yards on its 6th possession before Robby Ashford fumbled on the UGA 38-yard line.

** A Ladd McConkey 38-yard punt return set up UGA' for a 31-yard TD drive as Daijun Edwards scored from the 1-yard line.

** Auburn punted on its first three possessions before trying and failing on a fake punt on its fourth, and turning it over on its own 36. Seven plays later Kenny McIntosh scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

** Georgia missed on a 47-yard FG at the end of the 1st quarter.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 258, UGA 500; Pass yards: AU 165, UGA 208; Rush yards: AU 93, UGA 292; Penalties: AU 10-60, UGA 4-45; First downs: AU 10, UGA 21; Third downs: AU 5-17, UGA 6-14; Turnovers: AU 1, UGA 1; Sacks: AU 1, UGA 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Robby Ashford 13 of 38 for 165 yards and 1 TD, 9 carries for 52 yards

Tank Bigsby 10 carries for 19 yards, 2 catches for 10 yards

Jarquez Hunter 5 carries for 20 yards, 3 catches for 73 yards and 1 TD

John Samuel Shenker 5 catches for 32 yards, 1 carry for 2 yards

Ze'Vian Capers 1 catch for 16 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 1 catch for 20 yards

Koy Moore 1 catch for 14 yards