FINAL: Auburn 38, Arkansas 23

Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against No. 19 Arkansas at Razorback Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** After forcing a 3-and-out, Auburn drove 75 yards on 12 plays as Bo NIx ran it in from 23 yards for the TD and a 38-23 lead with 2:30 left in the 4th quarter.

** The Tigers drove 63 yards for a 29-yard field goal by Anders Carlson and a 31-23 lead.

** Arkansas drove 75 yards for a TD at the end of the 3rd quarter but the 2-point conversion failed as AU maintained a 28-23 lead.

** Marcus Harris made a big stop on 4th and 3, and on the next play Bo Nix connected with Demetris Robertson for a 71-yard TD and a 28-17 lead.

** Auburn got a defensive touchdown as Derick Hall had a strip sack, which was recovered by Marcus Harris in the end zone for a TD and a 21-17 lead midway through the 3rd quarter.

** AU went 3-and-out on its first two drives of the 2nd half.

** Arkansas opened the 2nd half with a 75-yard drive as KJ Jefferson connected with Treylon Burks for a 30-yard pass and 17-14 lead.

** The Razorbacks scored on an 11-yard TD pass by Jefferson to Burks to cut AU's lead to 14-10 with 18 seconds left in the 1st half.

** The Tigers' defense made a stop on 4th and 1 at the AU 18-yard line as Zakoby McClain, Bydarrius Knighten and Smoke Monday teamed up for the stop.

** Auburn took a 14-3 lead with a 9-play, 65-yard drive as Tank Bigsby scored on a 1-yard TD run.

** AU opened the game with a 6-play, 75-yard drive as Nix completed a 39-yard TD pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson. Arkansas answered with a 49-yard drive and a 44-yard field goal to cur AU's lead to 7-3.

** Junior Kilian Zierer is starting his first-career game at left tackle. He'd previously played in just two games as as backup. Zierer had two false start penalties but didn't allow a sack..

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 427, ARK 460; Pass yards: AU 292, ARK 228; Rush yards: AU 135, ARK 232; Penalties: AU 6-49, ARK 4-44; First downs: AU 20, ARK 29; Third downs: AU 4-10, ARK 10-19; Turnovers: AU 1, ARK 1; Sacks: AU 3, ARK 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 21 of 26 for 292 yards and 2 TD and 1 INT, 5 carries for 42 yards and 1 TD

Tank Bigsby 18 carries for 68 yards and 1 TD, 1 catch for 10 yards

Jarquez Hunter 9 carries for 25 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 1 catch for 39 yards and 1 TD

Demetris Robertson 2 catches for 81 yards

Kobe Hudson 3 catches for 29 yards

Luke Deal 4 catches for 19 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 12 yards

Landen King 2 catches for 23 yards

Shedrick Jackson 5 catches for 61 yards

Malcolm Johnson 1 catch for 7 yards

Tyler Fromm 1 catch for 11 yards