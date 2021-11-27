FINAL: Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT)

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against No. 2 Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** In the 4th overtime, T.J. Finley's pass was broken up in the end zone. UA won the game on a Bryce Young pass to John Metchie.

** In the 3rd overtime, Young connected with John Metchie for a 3-yard conversion and a 22-20 lead. AU answered as Finley connected with John Samuel Shenker on a 3-yard pass.

** Auburn went backwards in the 2nd overtime but Ben Patton hit a 49-yard FG to give AU a 20-17 lead. UA answered with a 38-yard FG to send it to a third overtime.

** Auburn tied the game at 17-all as Finley found Landen King for a 5-yard TD pass.

** Alabama scored on its first possession of overtime on five plays as Young found Slade Bolden for a 6-yard TD to go up 17-10.

** Alabama scored a TD with 24 seconds left on a 28-yard pass from Young to Ja'Corey Brooks to tie the game 10-10 and send it to overtime.

** Auburn stopped Alabama on 4th down at the UA 46-yard line with 2:00 left in the game, the second 4th-down stop of the 4th quarter.

** The Tide was dropped for a loss on 4th and 2 at AU's 39-yard line but Finley threw an INT on the next play at the UA 42-yard line. UA made a 30-yard FG to cut AU's lead to 10-3 with 8:44 left.

** Alabama drove down to AU's 20-yard line late in the 3rd quarter but a bobbled snap on a field goal attempt kept the shutout intact.

** Auburn went up 10-0 early in the 3rd quarter on a 33-yard FG by Patton. An 18-yard punt return by Ja'Varrius Johnson set up AU at the 22-yard line after UA punted from their own end zone.

** AU's defense held UA to 68 total yards in the 1st half including -2 rushing yards. AU had five sacks and allowed four 1st downs.

** Auburn took a 7-0 lead on a 15-yard pass from Finley to Kobe Hudson. The drive included a 29-yard pass from Finley to Demetris Robertson on 3rd and 15.

** Alabama leading receiver Jameson Williams was ejected in the 2nd quarter for targeting on a punt return.

** Both teams combined for 85 yards and five punts in the 1st quarter.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 159, UA 381; Pass yards: AU 137, UA 317; Rush yards: AU 22, UA 64; Penalties: AU 7-53, UA 11-129; First downs: AU 11, UA 18; Third downs: AU 5-17, UA 8-22; Turnovers: AU 1, UA 1; Sacks: AU 7, UA 6.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

T.J. Finley 17 of 26 for 137 yards and 2 TD and 1 INT, 7 carries for -42 yards

Tank Bigsby 29 carries for 63 yards, 1 catch for 3 yards

Jarquez Hunter 3 carries for 2 yards, 2 catches for 9 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 4 catches for 7 yards

Demetris Robertson 3 catches for 39 yards

Shedrick Jackson 2 catches for 19 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 22 yards

Kobe Hudson 3 catches for 33 yards and 1 TD

Landen King 1 catch for 5 yards and 1 TD