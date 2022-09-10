AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against San Jose State at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** The Tigers scored on their first three possessions of the 2nd half on a Tank Bigsby 1-yard TD run, 45-yard FG by Anders Carlson and 4-yard TD run by T.J. Finley.

** San Jose State led 10-7 at halftime following a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

** Auburn scored its first touchdown of the game with 6:31 left in the 2nd quarter on a 7-yard run by Jarquez Hunter to cap a 9-play, 75-yard drive.

** The Tigers managed one first down and interceptions by Robby Ashford and Finley on the first four possessions.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 371, SJSU 328; Pass yards: AU 168, SJSU 274; Rush yards: AU 203, SJSU 54; Penalties: AU 9-86, SJSU 7-32; First downs: AU 17, SJSU 21; Third downs: AU 3-9, SJSU 4-12; Turnovers: AU 2, SJSU 0; Sacks: AU 3, SJSU 1.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

T.J. Finley 13 of 20 for 167 yards with 1 INT, 5 carries for 19 yards and 1 TD

Robby Ashford 1 of 3 for 1 yards with 1 INT, 6 carries for 54 yards

Tank Bigsby 12 carries for 51 yards and 1 TD, 4 catches for 29 yards

Jarquez Hunter 6 carries for 37 yards and 1 TD

Damari Alston 2 carries for 38 yards

John Samuel Shenker 3 catches for 39 yards

Koy Moore 1 catch for 13 yards

Brandon Frazier 1 catch for 7 yards

Tar'Varish Dawson 1 catch for 22 yards, 1 carry for 4 yards

Shedrick Jackson 1 catch for 17 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 3 catches for 41 yards