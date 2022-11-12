AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** Auburn drove 62 yards on its second possession as Robby Ashford found Ja'Varrius Johnson for a 16-yard TD pass, which was the only score of the first half.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 243, TAMU 130; Pass yards: AU 48, TAMU 76; Rush yards: AU 195, TAMU 54; Penalties: AU 6-30, TAMU 6-60; First downs: AU 14, TAMU 8; Third downs: AU 4-8; TAMU 3-8; Turnovers: AU 1, TAMU 0; Sacks: AU 1, TAMU 2.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Robby Ashford 5 of 9 for 48 yards and 1 TD, 10 carries for 28 yards

Tank Bigsby 12 carries for 83 yards, 2 catches for 20 yards

Jarquez Hunter 7 carries for 84 yards

Tyler Fromm 1 catch for 11 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 1 catch for 16 yards and 1 TD

Luke Deal 1 catch for 1 yard