STARKVILLE | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** A 38-yard run by Tank Bigsby set up a 42-yard FG by Anders Carlson to cut MSU's lead to 24-6.

** A strip-sack by Jeffrey M'Ba was recovered by AU at the MSU 8-yard line and Carlson made a 27-yard FG to get AU on the board. MSU returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a TD to take a 24-3 lead.

** AU failed on a 4th and 1 at its own 25-yard line and three plays later MSU took a 17-0 lead on a 22-yard TD pass from Will Rogers to Rara Thomas.

** MSU made a 28-yard FG on its opening drive of the game and a touchdown on the second, totaling 130 yards.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 108, MSU 186; Pass yards: AU 28, MSU 174; Rush yards: AU 80, MSU 12 Penalties: AU 7-50, MSU 1-5; First downs: AU 4, MSU 10; Third downs: AU 1-8, MSU 2-5; Turnovers: AU 0, MSU 2; Sacks: AU 2, MSU 2.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Robby Ashford 4 for 10 for 28 yards, 8 carries for 30 yards

Tank Bigsby 4 carries for 37 yards

Jarquez Hunter 4 carries for 15 yards

Koy Moore 3 catches for 23 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 1 carry for -1 yards

Camden Brown 1 catch for 5 yards

Dazalin Worsham 1 carry for -1 yards