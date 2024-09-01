GAME ONE: The Auburn 3-2-1 Report
Well, that was fun. The Auburn Tigers, with an upgraded roster both in terms of players and coaches, pieced together perhaps their most dominant season-opening performance ever with a definitive, c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news