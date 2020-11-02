AuburnSports - Game ball a ‘special moment’ for Malzahn

AUBURN | Bo Nix grabbed it on the sideline, it somehow ended up in K.J. Britt’s hands and he presented it to Gus Malzahn during a jubilant locker room celebration.

Britt handed the game ball to Malzahn just minutes after Auburn’s 48-11 dismantling of LSU Saturday and just a few days after AU’s head coach celebrated his 55th birthday.

“Yeah, that kind of caught me off guard. That was a pretty neat deal,” Malzahn said. “That's really the first time that's happened since I've been here. KJ gave it to me, presented it to me. That was a really, really special deal. Got to lead the fight song, and got to celebrate with the guys after. That was a special moment for me.”