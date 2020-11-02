AuburnSports - Game ball a ‘special moment’ for Malzahn

Game ball a ‘special moment’ for Malzahn
AUBURN | Bo Nix grabbed it on the sideline, it somehow ended up in K.J. Britt’s hands and he presented it to Gus Malzahn during a jubilant locker room celebration.
Britt handed the game ball to Malzahn just minutes after Auburn’s 48-11 dismantling of LSU Saturday and just a few days after AU’s head coach celebrated his 55th birthday.
“Yeah, that kind of caught me off guard. That was a pretty neat deal,” Malzahn said. “That's really the first time that's happened since I've been here. KJ gave it to me, presented it to me. That was a really, really special deal. Got to lead the fight song, and got to celebrate with the guys after. That was a special moment for me.”
In a video posted by Auburn Football on Twitter, Britt is seen holding the ball up high and saying, “We won the big game, man. I know Coach’s birthday was this week and we just want to present him the game ball.”
Malzahn takes it, holds it high to cheers and then leads the team in the fight song. He finishes saying, “Turn that music up,” and hugs Britt.
The 48 points scored by Auburn is the most by either team in the 54-game series and it broke AU's 3-game losing streak to LSU.
“That wasn’t for me, that was Coach Malzahn,” said Nix of retrieving the game ball from the sidelines. “It was his big birthday week this week, so I thought that would be good for him. Obviously he put that on the field today and that was all him."
Auburn returns to action Nov. 14 at Mississippi State.
Game Ball ➡️ @CoachGusMalzahn— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 1, 2020
Nothing but 🧡, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Fo5IBd5qcK