“It’s mind-blowing,” said Anderson. “I guess I have worked hard enough for it to deserve it, but I didn’t really expect it to happen. It’s something I wasn’t ever expecting, especially coming from a small school, you kind of get doubted a lot and looked over.

Sunday, the 2025 linebacker from Fyffe, Ala., did the same at Auburn.

“I guess my talent is getting shown and I’m happy people are noticing.”

Anderson, 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, has been a standout running back and outside linebacker at Fyffe, running for 2,864 yards and 45 touchdowns on 265 carries as a junior and leading Fyffe to its seventh state championship in 10 years.

He ran 4.46 and 4.44 40-yard dashes, before working as an inside linebacker at AU’s camp, getting a lot of 1-on-1 attention from defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin.

“It’s a little bit different because I didn’t have to play as much ball read, just attack the ball and make tackles. Now I have to drop into coverage and do one-on-ones and man and all that stuff,” said Anderson.

“(Durkin) made sure he prioritized me and made sure I got everything done. It meant a lot to me. It showed me that he had a lot of respect for me and wanted to see me work and wanted to see me here.”

Anderson also met with AU coach Hugh Freeze.

“He said around here it’s a different environment,” said Anderson. “It’s family first. They are more of a friendly group. He’s going to build a relationship with you and get to know you really well.”

Anderson is the younger brother of former Auburn walk-on running back Payton Anderson.

“It was awesome,” said Anderson of being back in Auburn. “I hadn’t been down here since my sophomore year when we came and played for state. It’s always good coming back because I learned a lot when I was down here. I got to meet a bunch of people and see some friends.”

“I saw what I wanted to see. It’s a good place to come to. They have a lot of good family ties. The coaches, I can tell by how friendly they are they’re good people.”

Anderson has a long list of factors he’s looking for in a school.

“Winning is important to me,” he said. “Family. I like a good team that aren’t going to get in arguments or practice fights. People that can just let stuff go and turn the page and keep working.

“I guess I want to get treated like somebody. I don’t want to come to a college and get treated like I’m just another recruit on the field. I want to be part of the family and get in the game and play football.”