Future Tiger Tracker: Geriner shines

Most of Auburn's commits were back on the field this week and one of them put together one of the strongest performances of his career. A look at how Auburn's current football commits performed in last week's games:



Holden Geriner shined for Benedictine Military School this week. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Holden Geriner — QB After completing just four passes for less than 100 yards last week, Geriner certainly bounced back in Benedictine’s game against Ware County. The 6-foot-3 quarterback went 29-for-40 for 426 yards and three touchdowns. He also added three rushing touchdowns, accounting for six of Benedictine’s seven touchdowns in its 49-42 win. This week: Benedictine (3-2) travels to Burke County High School (3-0) for a Thursday night game. Damari Alston — RB Alston had 26 carries on Friday in Woodward’s 29-14 victory over Banneker High School. He totaled 173 yards rushing for three touchdowns and added a 35-yard touchdown reception as well. This week: Woodward (5-0) hosts Jonesboro High School (3-1). Kobi Albert — WR/DB Albert reached the triple-digit mark in receiving yards in Fairfield’s 28-26 loss to Jackson-Olin High School. He had four receptions for a total of 116 yards, reaching the end zone for a touchdown three times. The 4-star commit also had an interception on defense. This week: Fairfield (3-2) travels to Pleasant Grove High School (5-0). Micah Riley-Ducker — TE Riley-Ducker led the team in receiving yards on Friday in Bellevue West’s 49-13 win over Kearney. He had four receptions for 114 yards receiving and a touchdown. This week: Bellevue West (4-1) hosts Omaha Northwest (1-4).

Jay Fair — WR In a double-overtime thriller that had a final score of 79-71 with Rockwall-Heath topping Rockwall High School, Fair had four receptions for 101 yards. Fair also had a receiving touchdown in the win. This week: Rockwall-Heath (4-1) will travel to face Horn High School (1-3). Omari Kelly — WR Hewitt-Trussville handled Huffman High with ease, a dominating 60-19 win. Kelly only had a pair of receptions in the win, a 16-yard reception and 31-yard reception. This week: Hewitt-Trussville travels to face Hoover High School (6-0). Caden Story — DE Lanett was unable to pull off the win against Handley, suffering a 19-18 loss. Story still managed to collect six tackles and a sack for the Panthers. This week: Lanett (5-2) hosts Vincent High School (3-2). *** Powell Gordon, Caleb Wooden and Tre Donaldson all remain out with injuries and did not play this week.