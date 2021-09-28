Future Tiger Tracker: Geriner shines
Most of Auburn's commits were back on the field this week and one of them put together one of the strongest performances of his career.
A look at how Auburn's current football commits performed in last week's games:
Holden Geriner — QB
After completing just four passes for less than 100 yards last week, Geriner certainly bounced back in Benedictine’s game against Ware County. The 6-foot-3 quarterback went 29-for-40 for 426 yards and three touchdowns. He also added three rushing touchdowns, accounting for six of Benedictine’s seven touchdowns in its 49-42 win.
This week: Benedictine (3-2) travels to Burke County High School (3-0) for a Thursday night game.
Damari Alston — RB
Alston had 26 carries on Friday in Woodward’s 29-14 victory over Banneker High School. He totaled 173 yards rushing for three touchdowns and added a 35-yard touchdown reception as well.
This week: Woodward (5-0) hosts Jonesboro High School (3-1).
Kobi Albert — WR/DB
Albert reached the triple-digit mark in receiving yards in Fairfield’s 28-26 loss to Jackson-Olin High School. He had four receptions for a total of 116 yards, reaching the end zone for a touchdown three times. The 4-star commit also had an interception on defense.
This week: Fairfield (3-2) travels to Pleasant Grove High School (5-0).
Micah Riley-Ducker — TE
Riley-Ducker led the team in receiving yards on Friday in Bellevue West’s 49-13 win over Kearney. He had four receptions for 114 yards receiving and a touchdown.
This week: Bellevue West (4-1) hosts Omaha Northwest (1-4).
Jay Fair — WR
In a double-overtime thriller that had a final score of 79-71 with Rockwall-Heath topping Rockwall High School, Fair had four receptions for 101 yards. Fair also had a receiving touchdown in the win.
This week: Rockwall-Heath (4-1) will travel to face Horn High School (1-3).
Omari Kelly — WR
Hewitt-Trussville handled Huffman High with ease, a dominating 60-19 win. Kelly only had a pair of receptions in the win, a 16-yard reception and 31-yard reception.
This week: Hewitt-Trussville travels to face Hoover High School (6-0).
Caden Story — DE
Lanett was unable to pull off the win against Handley, suffering a 19-18 loss. Story still managed to collect six tackles and a sack for the Panthers.
This week: Lanett (5-2) hosts Vincent High School (3-2).
***
Powell Gordon, Caleb Wooden and Tre Donaldson all remain out with injuries and did not play this week.
