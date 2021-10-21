Future Tiger Tracker: Donaldson returns with dominant performance

In this week’s commit tracker, here’s a look at how some of Auburn’s commits have performed over the last two weeks.



Tre Donaldson returned to the field with a dominant showing. (Rivals.com)

Tre Donaldson — QB/DB Donaldson had missed most of the season with an injury, but was back in action last week against Trinity Christian. He was named one of the Players of the Game by Florida State University High School following his performance in the 31-17 victory. On the field, Donaldson did it all. He completed 16-of-19 passes for 156 yards passing, tossing two touchdowns and an interception. Using his legs, Donaldson had six carries for 106 yards rushing and a touchdown. On the defensive side, the dual-sport athlete was all over the field. Donaldson had four tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception that he returned for 25 yards and forced two fumbles.

Omari Kelly — WR Over the last two weeks, Kelly has been dangerous when the ball is in his hands. The wide receiver has not only been catching passes, but also rushing the ball as well. In a 49-35 win over Vestavia Hills two weeks ago, Kelly had three carries for 17 yards. On the receiving end, he had five receptions, 155 yards receiving and a touchdown. Last week, he had a couple more carries, with two carries for 29 yards rushing. Kelly had seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in Hewitt-Trussville’s 35-28 win over Gadsden City.

Damari Alston — RB Woodward had a bye week two weeks ago, but Alston was responsible for three touchdowns in Woodward’s 42-0 win over Drew High School last Friday. He carried the ball seven times for 170 yards rushing, with a long of 66 yards.



Kobi Albert — WR/DB Two weeks ago, in a 34-7 win over Wenonah, Albert only had a pair of receptions for 21 yards. He followed that game with a five reception performance the following week, tallying 54 yards receiving and a touchdown with a 20-yard long.



Micah Riley-Ducker — TE Riley-Ducker was a problem for Millard West High School’s defense two weeks ago. He had six receptions for 115 yards receiving and a touchdown in the 55-31 win. Last week, he only had three receptions for 20 yards, but Bellevue West defeated Columbus High 62-0.



Holden Geriner — QB Geriner had another consistent game two weeks ago in a 49-6 win against Jenkins High School. The quarterback completed 18-of-24 pass attempts, for 264 yards passing and three touchdowns.

The following week, Geriner didn’t toss as many passes, only throwing eight passes in a 56-7 win over South Effingham. He still completed five of them for 121 yards and a touchdown, while adding an 18-yard rush in the mix.

Jay Fair — WR Rockwall-Heath was on a bye week last week, but two weeks ago Fair recorded just three catches in the 62-21 victory over North Mesquite. The receptions tallied big yardage, though, going for a total of 90 yards receiving and two touchdowns.



Caleb Wooden — S Wooden also returned to play last week in a 64-0 dismantling of Berkmar High School. While he didn’t record any offensive or defensive stats, Wooden did return a punt for a 58-yard touchdown.



Alex McPherson — K Two weeks ago in a 24-16 win over Southside, McPherson showed why he’s the No. 1 kicker prospect in the country. He went 3-for-3 in extra point attempts and made a 39-yard field goal. But his attempted field goal from 70 yards out that fell just a few yards short is what makes his performance all the more impressive.

The kid has a leg.

