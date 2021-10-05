Future Tiger Tracker: Alston has big game and Geriner continues success

Some of Auburn's commits continued their dominant streaks this weekend. Keeping track of the future Tigers:

Damari Alston continued his dominant streak this week. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

Damari Alston — RB Over 80% of Woodward’s total yards were on the heels of Alston. The running back had 21 carries for 176 yards rushing, adding two touchdowns to the stat sheet. His longest run was for 52 yards and Alston was the lone rusher for Woodward in positive net rushing yards. This week: Woodward (6-0) is on a bye week.

Holden Geriner — QB Geriner followed last week’s three-touchdown performance with another solid outing. He completed 17-of-22 passes for 239 yards in Benedictines 59-28 victory over Burke County. He added two touchdowns, bringing his season total to 12 touchdowns passing. Over the last two games, Geriner has completed 75% of his passes for five touchdowns and one interception. This week: Benedictine (4-2) travels to Jenkins High School (3-3).

Caden Story — DE In Lanett’s dominant victory over Vincent, Story found the backfield a couple of times. He recorded two sacks and five tackles in the 47-6 win. This week: Lanett (6-2) travels to Ranburne (4-3)

Omari Kelly — WR Even though Hewitt-Trussville suffered a loss to football powerhouse Hoover, Kelly still was heavily involved on offense, leading the receiving core. He had seven receptions, which was a team-high, for another team-high 70 yards receiving. Kelly also had a single rush for 11 yards. This week: Hewitt-Trussville (5-2) hosts Vestavia Hills (1-5).

Jay Fair — WR Fair was Rockwall-Heath’s leading receiver on Friday. He led the receiving core in receptions, yards receiving and touchdowns. Fair recorded three catches, but tallied 90 yards on the receptions and two touchdowns. This week: Rockwall-Heath (5-1) will host North Mesquite (1-4).

Micah Riley-Ducker — TE Bellevue West dominated its opponent on Friday, with a 72-0 shutout victory over Omaha Northwest. While Riley-Ducker only had one reception in the win, the lone reception was a 36-yard touchdown. This week: Bellevue West (5-1) travels to Millard West (2-4).

Kobi Albert — WR/DB Albert didn't record a reception in Fairfield's loss to Plesant Grove. He did, however, return a kick 78 yards for a touchdown.

Powell Gordon — LB Gordon was back on the field after missing a few games due to a concussion. He recorded eight tackles in Auburn’s 21-7 loss to Central High School. “Felt great to be back out there,” Gordon said. This week: Auburn (6-1) is on a bye week.

NO STATS YET: Caleb Wooden, Alex McPherson.

DNP: Tre Donaldson While Donaldson has been out with an injury, a return could come as soon as next week. With FSUHS on a bye week this week, Donaldson said he’s “most likely” to return in FSUHS’s game against Trinity Christian on Oct. 15