Future Tiger Tracker: A record-breaking week for Alston
As Auburn football had the week off, Auburn's commits were busy as the high school regular season begins to come to a close across the country.
For one commit, it was a record-breaking week.
Damari Alston — RB
Alston made history on Friday in a 48-0 victory against Forest Park. He broke Woodward Academy’s rushing record, which was held by former Georgia Bulldog and current NFL player Elijah Holyfield.
Alston’s 193 yards rushing on 11 carries against Forest Park put him at 3,564 yards rushing in his career, surpassing Holyfield’s previous school record of 3,398 yards rushing. Holyfield showed his praise for Alston, replying to the tweet.
He found the end zone three times during his historic night, twice on the ground and once through the air on a receiving touchdown.
Holden Geriner — QB
Benedictine’s offense overpowered New Hampstead, winning by a whopping score of 70-28. That being said, Geriner was only under center for two quarters of the game.
While taking snaps, Geriner went 8-for-10 for 160 yards and threw for two touchdowns.
Omari Kelly — WR
Kelly reached the end zone a career-high three times on Friday, responsible for all but one touchdown in the Huskies 28-7 win over Oak Mountain.
Over six catches, Kelly had 154 yards receiving, both team highs. It’s the third-best performance of the season by the receiver, falling just 10 yards short of tying his receiving yards game-high of 164.
In 10 games this season, he reeled in 150-plus yards receiving in four of them and is 47 yards shy of hitting the 1,000 receiving yards mark on the season.
Jay Fair — WR
In Rockwall-Heath’s 42-21 win at Mesquite, Fair had a couple of receptions. His two catches went for a total of seven yards, with one of them for a touchdown. It was a season-low in both categories for Fair, who is a yard short of 700 yards receiving this season,
Micah Riley-Ducker — TE
Riley-Ducker also had just a pair of receptions in his game against Lincoln, one that Bellevue West won 48-6. His two receptions totaled 17 yards, a season-low.
Caden Story — DE
Story had four tackles and a sack in Lanett’s 57-7 dismantling of Horseshoe Bend. It was Lanett’s regular season finale, but the Panthers will compete in the Alabama Class 2A playoffs.
Powell Gordon — LB
In Auburn’s 42-28 win over Enterprise, Gordon was all over the field. He recorded eight tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss in the victory.
Eston Harris — RT
Auburn’s newest commit posted a 96% pass-block efficiency in Auburn’s win over Enterprise. He added nine knockdowns, as well.
Off Week:
Auburn's dual-sport commit Tre Donaldson had an off week.
***
No stats yet:
Kobi Albert
Alex McPherson
Drew Bobo