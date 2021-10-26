Future Tiger Tracker: A record-breaking week for Alston

As Auburn football had the week off, Auburn's commits were busy as the high school regular season begins to come to a close across the country. For one commit, it was a record-breaking week.

Damari Alston broke his school's rushing record this week. (Rivals.com)

Damari Alston — RB Alston made history on Friday in a 48-0 victory against Forest Park. He broke Woodward Academy’s rushing record, which was held by former Georgia Bulldog and current NFL player Elijah Holyfield.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub25pZ2h0IGkgYnJva2UgdGhlIHRoZSBydXNoaW5nIHJlY29yZCBh dCBteSBzY2hvb2wgc2V0IGJ5IEVsaWphaCBIb2x5ZmllbGQuLiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VIX3RhdWdodF9tZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARUhfdGF1Z2h0X21lPC9hPiDwn5CQPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg REEg4pmbIChARGFtYXJpQWxzdG9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0RhbWFyaUFsc3Rvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MTM2MzU5Njg5MDQ4NDcz Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Alston’s 193 yards rushing on 11 carries against Forest Park put him at 3,564 yards rushing in his career, surpassing Holyfield’s previous school record of 3,398 yards rushing. Holyfield showed his praise for Alston, replying to the tweet.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+SqvCfj7/wn5Kq8J+Pv/Cfkqrwn4+/PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxp amFoIEhvbHlmaWVsZCAoQEVIX3RhdWdodF9tZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FSF90YXVnaHRfbWUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTE1MDQxMTgx Mjg4NTI5OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMiwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

He found the end zone three times during his historic night, twice on the ground and once through the air on a receiving touchdown.

Holden Geriner — QB Benedictine’s offense overpowered New Hampstead, winning by a whopping score of 70-28. That being said, Geriner was only under center for two quarters of the game. While taking snaps, Geriner went 8-for-10 for 160 yards and threw for two touchdowns.

Omari Kelly — WR Kelly reached the end zone a career-high three times on Friday, responsible for all but one touchdown in the Huskies 28-7 win over Oak Mountain. Over six catches, Kelly had 154 yards receiving, both team highs. It’s the third-best performance of the season by the receiver, falling just 10 yards short of tying his receiving yards game-high of 164. In 10 games this season, he reeled in 150-plus yards receiving in four of them and is 47 yards shy of hitting the 1,000 receiving yards mark on the season.

Jay Fair — WR In Rockwall-Heath’s 42-21 win at Mesquite, Fair had a couple of receptions. His two catches went for a total of seven yards, with one of them for a touchdown. It was a season-low in both categories for Fair, who is a yard short of 700 yards receiving this season,

Micah Riley-Ducker — TE Riley-Ducker also had just a pair of receptions in his game against Lincoln, one that Bellevue West won 48-6. His two receptions totaled 17 yards, a season-low.

Caden Story — DE Story had four tackles and a sack in Lanett’s 57-7 dismantling of Horseshoe Bend. It was Lanett’s regular season finale, but the Panthers will compete in the Alabama Class 2A playoffs.

Powell Gordon — LB In Auburn’s 42-28 win over Enterprise, Gordon was all over the field. He recorded eight tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss in the victory.



Eston Harris — RT Auburn’s newest commit posted a 96% pass-block efficiency in Auburn’s win over Enterprise. He added nine knockdowns, as well.

