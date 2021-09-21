 AuburnSports - Future Tiger Tracker: A career week for one of Auburn's commits
While some of Auburn's commits had bye weeks this past week, it was a career day for others.

A look at how Auburn's current football commits performed in last week's games:

Damari Alston shined in this week's game.
Damari Alston shined in this week's game. (Rivals.com)

Damari Alston — RB

It was a career night for Alston, who eclipsed 200 rushing yards for just the second time in his high school career. Alston had 20 carries in Woodward’s 55-13 win over Mundy’s Mill, for a total of 219 yards rushing.

Oh, and he also had five touchdowns.

This week: Woodward Academy (4-0) travels to face Banneker High (1-3).

Jay Fair — WR

Rockwall-Heath put 70 on the scoreboard in its 35-point win over McKinney North on Friday. Fair had four receptions for 58 yards, the longest being a 22-yard catch, and a pair of touchdowns.

This week: Rockwall-Heath (3-1) hosts Rockwall High (3-1) on Friday.

Kobi Albert — WR/DB

While Auburn plans to utilize Albert as a safety, he continues to shine as a receiver at Fairfield Prep. He returned from a hip injury and, while he only touched the ball twice, he made his presence known.

Albert had a 66-yard touchdown rush and a 44-yard touchdown reception in Fairfield's 36-6 win over John Carroll.

Caden Story — DE

Story recorded seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in Lanett’s 44-6 win over LaFayette High School on a rainy night.


This week: Lanett High (4-1) plays at unbeaten Handley High School (3-0).

Holden Geriner — QB

Geriner went 4-for-11 passing for 83 yards in a Thursday night game against Wayne County High School. He had one rush for a total of six yards in the 51-7 win.


This week: Benedictine (2-2) goes on the road to face undefeated Ware County High (4-0)

Omari Kelly — WR

Kelly continues to shine this season, as he was one of the lone bright spots in Hewitt-Trussville's loss to Thompson. He brought in 12 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

This week: Hewitt-Trussville (4-1) hosts Huffman High (1-4).

Micah Riley-Ducker — TE

Auburn's tight end commit did not record a reception this week.

Riley-Ducker had a pair of kick returns in West Bellevue’s 42-28 loss to Millard South for a total of 14 yards.


This week: West Bellevue (3-1) will host Kearney High School (2-2)

Alex McPherson — K

Fort Payne was off this week.

Tre Donaldson — DB

Florida State High School was also off this week. Donaldson has not played yet this season as he recovers from a knee injury suffered during a summer basketball tournament.

Powell Gordon — LB

Gordon did not play this week as he recovers from a concussion.

Caleb Wooden — S

Wooden also did not play this week as he works his way back from a neck injury.

