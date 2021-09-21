Future Tiger Tracker: A career week for one of Auburn's commits
While some of Auburn's commits had bye weeks this past week, it was a career day for others.
A look at how Auburn's current football commits performed in last week's games:
Damari Alston — RB
It was a career night for Alston, who eclipsed 200 rushing yards for just the second time in his high school career. Alston had 20 carries in Woodward’s 55-13 win over Mundy’s Mill, for a total of 219 yards rushing.
Oh, and he also had five touchdowns.
This week: Woodward Academy (4-0) travels to face Banneker High (1-3).
Jay Fair — WR
Rockwall-Heath put 70 on the scoreboard in its 35-point win over McKinney North on Friday. Fair had four receptions for 58 yards, the longest being a 22-yard catch, and a pair of touchdowns.
This week: Rockwall-Heath (3-1) hosts Rockwall High (3-1) on Friday.
Kobi Albert — WR/DB
While Auburn plans to utilize Albert as a safety, he continues to shine as a receiver at Fairfield Prep. He returned from a hip injury and, while he only touched the ball twice, he made his presence known.
Albert had a 66-yard touchdown rush and a 44-yard touchdown reception in Fairfield's 36-6 win over John Carroll.
Caden Story — DE
Story recorded seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in Lanett’s 44-6 win over LaFayette High School on a rainy night.
This week: Lanett High (4-1) plays at unbeaten Handley High School (3-0).
Holden Geriner — QB
Geriner went 4-for-11 passing for 83 yards in a Thursday night game against Wayne County High School. He had one rush for a total of six yards in the 51-7 win.
This week: Benedictine (2-2) goes on the road to face undefeated Ware County High (4-0)
Omari Kelly — WR
Kelly continues to shine this season, as he was one of the lone bright spots in Hewitt-Trussville's loss to Thompson. He brought in 12 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
This week: Hewitt-Trussville (4-1) hosts Huffman High (1-4).
Micah Riley-Ducker — TE
Auburn's tight end commit did not record a reception this week.
Riley-Ducker had a pair of kick returns in West Bellevue’s 42-28 loss to Millard South for a total of 14 yards.
This week: West Bellevue (3-1) will host Kearney High School (2-2)
Alex McPherson — K
Fort Payne was off this week.
Tre Donaldson — DB
Florida State High School was also off this week. Donaldson has not played yet this season as he recovers from a knee injury suffered during a summer basketball tournament.
Powell Gordon — LB
Gordon did not play this week as he recovers from a concussion.
Caleb Wooden — S
Wooden also did not play this week as he works his way back from a neck injury.
