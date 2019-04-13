"I just threw strikes today," Fuller told the Auburn Network. "(The offense) gave me a three-run lead in the first inning, and that was a good cushion. But really the name of the game today was strikes."

The left-hander shutout No. 12 Texas A&M for 6.0 innings to lead the Tigers to a 7-0 win at Blue Bell Park and even the series at a game apiece. The two SEC West teams will play the rubber game of the series Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

AUBURN | In the midst of a four-game losing streak, No. 19 Auburn had to turn to a freshman pitcher to step up on the road, and Brooks Fuller delivered.

Fuller (2-1) earned his second conference win and first on the road holding TAMU to four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. He threw 93 pitches in a career-long outing.

Ryan Watson retired two batters in the seventh before Cody Greenhill came in to hold TAMU without a hit over the final 2.1 innings and earn his eighth save of the season.

Auburn jumped on TAMU early as Kason Howell reached on a one-out single in the first and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch. The next batter, Conor Davis, drilled a two-run home run over the right field wall to stake the Tigers to a 3-0 lead before Fuller threw his first pitch.

AU added four runs in the ninth on an RBI single by Howell, a bases-loaded walk by Davis and a two-run double by Judd Ward.

"I just saw a huge focus by our offense today," head coach Butch Thompson said. "Even how we finished. It wasn't just the start, but it was the finish also. We were focused for nine innings. That's the consistency you want to breed. Now you start hunting for another nine innings of consistent baseball tomorrow."

Davis was 1-for-4 with three RBI and Ward 1-for-4 with two RBI. Howell, Ryan Bliss, Steven Williams and Matt Scheffler had two hits apiece as the Tigers totaled 11 in the game.

Auburn improves to 24-11 overall and 8-6 in the SEC while the Aggies fall to 26-10-1 and 8-5-1.

Sunday’s game will be available on SECN+.