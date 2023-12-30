No holiday hangover on Saturday for Auburn.

In their first game in eight days, the Tigers scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back en route to a 101-66 win over Chattanooga on Saturday night.

Johni Broome spearheaded the early attack as he scored eight of Auburn's first 12 points and finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks on 9-of-12 shooting from the field.

In the second half, it was the Jaylin Williams show as he scored 14 points in the half, finished with 21 points and was a perfect 9-of-9 from the field.