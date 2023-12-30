Front-court leads the way in dominant Auburn win
No holiday hangover on Saturday for Auburn.
In their first game in eight days, the Tigers scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back en route to a 101-66 win over Chattanooga on Saturday night.
Johni Broome spearheaded the early attack as he scored eight of Auburn's first 12 points and finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks on 9-of-12 shooting from the field.
In the second half, it was the Jaylin Williams show as he scored 14 points in the half, finished with 21 points and was a perfect 9-of-9 from the field.
The Tigers continued their run of offensively dominant first half performances as they posted 49 points on a true shooting of 62.70 percent.
That trend continued in the second frame for the Tigers as they scored 51 points on 60 percent shooting from the field.
For the game, the Tigers shot 56 percent from the field and 44 percent from deep and scored 1.507 points per possession.
It was another balanced game from Auburn as 10 of Auburn's rotation player logged at least five points, and all 11 scored at least one point.
The offense stole the headlines in this game, but Auburn's defense held the Mocs to 66 points, Chattanooga's lowest mark of the season.
Auburn's next game in January 2 against Penn. The game is at 8 p.m. CT and will air on the SEC Network.