Tyler Fromm is entering his fifth season at Auburn, and during his time on the Plains he has been coached by three different staffs and has seen a 92 million dollar facility be built and used. So even though Fromm has been at Auburn his whole career, it can sometimes feel like he’s changed schools a couple times. “I've pretty much transferred three times but stayed in the same place,” Fromm said. “I'll tell you what: I think it was in January or February, after being in the new facility, it didn't even feel like Auburn. Once we got here I was like, this is incredible. It didn't feel like the same place I got recruited to and when I first got here... This place is just incredible. The whole place is insane. It feels really awesome to be over here.” With this being his fifth year of SEC football, Fromm has seen just about everything, so the veteran tight end is looking to take on a leadership role in his final year of college football.

Tight End Tyler Fromm and TE coach Ben Aigamaua (Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)

“Obviously, off the field, just being here, going into my fifth year, I’ve had a lot of experience just how different programs are handled, and just how to I guess lead a team whenever adversity hits,” Fromm said. “I always want to be the guy that people can look at and lean on, even if it’s not like a vocal thing. I still want people to see what I’m doing, for the younger guys, for them to look up to me and just see how I handle things and how I approach workouts, academics, practice and all that stuff. So, yeah, I want to be that guy for them.” The 2022 season was a rollercoaster that culminated in the firing of Bryan Harsin and hiring of Hugh Freeze. Ever since then, the feelings around the team have been excellent according to Fromm. “Obviously we’ve had a lot of ups and downs,” Fromm said. “And since, I guess, that point in October, we have had a really good momentum swing going into spring, and just having Coach Freeze and all of his staff… We’re just working together and the vibes have been awesome.” Freeze is the third different head coach that Fromm has played for, and his experience with the new coach has been all positive.

Auburn TE Tyler Fromm (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)