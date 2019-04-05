MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. | The NCAA on Friday mandated that Auburn open its locker room for 30 minutes prior to its practice inside the U.S. Bank Center.

Things were easy for players as reporters dutifully searched the room for interesting quotes and stories. Field questions, provide answers. Yet in the back corner of the locker room, far away from the cameras and unnoticed aside from a few reporters, sat three men charged with developing the Tigers' basketball strategy at the Final Four — assistant coach Steven Pearl, assistant coach Wes Flanagan and director of operation Chad Prewett.

Prewett was on his laptop watching film of Texas Tech. If the Tigers dispatch Virginia Saturday night, there will be precious little time to develop a plan for the Red Raiders. Prewett much be ready to provide head coach Bruce Pearl a trove of information and ideas about how to manage that final challenge.

"When I was coaching high-school ball, I always taught my players to understand their role and accept their role and understand how that role fit into what we do as a team," Prewett said Friday. "Now I follow that same advice. I have a role and I'm doing what I can to help this team win."

Auburn's 12-game win streak, which has catapulted them from a No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament to the national semifinals, has become one of the biggest national stories of the season. The Tigers' swashbuckling ways creates excitement. Pearl, of course, is the ultimate marketer with a million-dollar smile. Yet the Tigers aren't here without keen scouting, thoughtful strategy and appropriate execution.

That's where Auburn's support staff excels.

**NOT A MEMBER OF AUBURNSPORTS.COM? JOIN TODAY AND RECEIVE FREE ACCESS TO THE SITE AND THE BUNKER UNTIL AUGUST.**