AuburnSports - Friend searching for 'five best players' on o-line

“You know, obviously, you want to find the five best players and to do that you’ve got to get to where you can put guys at different spots to see who those best five are,” Friend said. “So we’ll have to get to doing some of that. It’s obviously tough when you’re just installing plays and just learning the playbook. You like to give them a chance to succeed somewhere before you start moving them around.”

New offensive line coach is tasked with that, and for now, everyone’s at the same spot.

This year, everyone is back. The Tigers have a full spring to be able to mesh and find the best starting five.

In 2020 — outside of Nick Brahms who had some previous experience starting at center — it was a whole new look on the offensive line.

Auburn has gone through eight practices so far this spring, and Friend has been able to get a grasp on the group as a whole.

While he admits there’s work to do, he likes the character and work ethic of the group.

“They’ve done a really good job of working hard. This is a group that they’ve got good character about them,” Friend said. “We’ve got a long way to go. New system, new things. But we have a group of guys that it’s important to try to be a good unit. I think they want to kind of prove themselves to be a lot better unit on the field so they’ve done a good job of working everything that we’ve asked them to do.”

One of the hardest workers in the group has been Tashawn Manning.

When Auburn started spring practice, head coach Bryan Harsin named Manning as someone who stepped up and stood out during winter workouts.

Manning was also named an “Iron Men of the Week” by Auburn over the winter workout periods.

Through Auburn’s eight practices this spring, Manning has gotten a little bit of experience at both guard spots.

“I feel good about this group. We have a bunch of great guys, great people on the field and off the field,” Manning said. “Just a bunch of hard workers that come out on the field every day ready to work and get this thing done. As far as moving around on the field, I think I have played a little bit of right guard and a little bit of left guard. Everybody is trying to get into their role and get settled.”

When Auburn opened up practice, the offensive line was the same as it was the majority of last season. Alec Jackon at left tackle, Manning at left guard, Brahms at center, Keiondre Jones at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle.

Though, Brandon Council will be returning from injury in the summer and vying for a starting spot somewhere.

“It was all 0-0 when I got in here. And how you work right now, the way you prepare right now, you talk about who ends up being those five guys — that starts from when I got here, not before I got here,” Friend said. “That has to be — they have to understand that, and that has to be put up right away. Unfortunately for Brandon, he's injured; that happens in the sport sometimes. He's obviously not been able to go this spring and he's having to focus on getting healthy. And then he'll get his opportunity to have his zero start, start from scratch when he gets out there in fall camp.”



