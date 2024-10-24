Freshmen stepping up on OL

in other news
A play and a drive cost Auburn dearly
One big play and one long drive marred Auburn's defensive performance at Missouri.
TIGER TALK REVIEW: Kentucky Week '24
A review of Hugh Freeze's appearance on Tiger Talk on Monday night previewing the Tigers' trip to Lexington ...
HOT BOARD: Defense
Checking in on the latest with some of Auburn's top targets on the defensive side of the ball and the Tigers' chances.
Dropped touchdown encapsulates season
Auburn had a golden opportunity to go up 24-6 near the end of the third quarter, but a dropped touchdown prevented that
McPherson ready
The kicker has yet to appear in a game this season after dealing with an illness this summer.
AUBURN | An Auburn offensive line that’s struggled with consistency this season, is undergoing a bit of a youth movement.
Redshirt freshman Bradyn Joiner, who has filled in as a backup in five games this season, is on track to start his first-career game at Kentucky Saturday.
True freshman DeAndre Carter, who has played in two games as a backup, could be next up in stepping into the starting lineup.
“He got some reps yesterday with the one’s. Boy, he’s going to be really good,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze of Carter, who enrolled this summer. “Obviously, when you’re playing teams like we’re playing right now that give you so many different looks on defensive fronts, that’s a concern for a true freshman.
“But he is getting some quality reps and we wouldn’t be afraid to give him some reps to look at and see how he handles it.”
Transfer Percy Lewis started the last five games at left tackle, but has allowed a sack on the opening play for two consecutive games. After the first series at Missouri last week, Lewis was benched as Dillon Wade moved from left guard to tackle and Joiner stepped in at guard.
Sophomore center Connor Lew and junior right guard Jeremiah Wright have been consistent parts of the first-team while senior right tackle Izavion Miller has missed time with a hip injury.
“It hasn’t been difficult for us up front,” said Wright. “We practice different scenarios if we have this person go down or head coach, he wants to give a new look - because injuries can happen. Or we get in there and make some mistakes, and okay, we’ll let this guy get a shot and let him settle in on the game, and maybe he can get back in the game and get in a groove.
“But it’s nothing new for us up front, as long as our five are communicating on the same page, then we’re good.”
According to Wright, the offensive line needs to continue to work on its execution. He pointed to a key series at Missouri, which began with a first down on the UM 37-yard line with AU clinging to a 17-14 lead with 5:56 left in the game.
Auburn lost three yards in three plays and was forced to punt, which led to UM’s 95-yard, game-winning drive.
“Whatever call coach calls, we’ve got to execute up front and not just up front, just as an offense and defense as a whole,” said Wright. “We had a chance in the fourth quarter to put the game away, but we didn’t.”
Kickoff at Commonwealth Stadium is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
- SDE
