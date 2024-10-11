Freshmen stepping up in secondary

It’s put pressure on a young group of defensive backs including three true freshmen that have stepped up, especially over the last couple of weeks.

The summer brought a season-ending injury to Tyler Scott and the transfer of Colton Hood to Colorado. Then AU’s lost starter Champ Anthony to a season-ending injury during the Arkansas game.

AUBURN | Auburn’s secondary has been a concern going back to the end of last season and the loss of four of five starters.

It’s just the start of what could be standout careers for Kaleb Harris, Jay Crawford and Kensley Louidor-Faustin.

“They’re really talented kids and we’re looking forward to the future with them,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “We still make some freshmen mistakes, for sure, but the experience they’re getting right now is invaluable.”

Harris has yet to start but his 238 snaps are second only to senior Jerrin Thompson at safety. Earlier this season, Freeze called Harris AU’s most physical defensive back.

Crawford stepped into the starting lineup at cornerback after the injury to Anthony while Louidor-Faustin saw his most significant action of the season with 20 snaps at Georgia.

Against the Bulldogs, Crawford earned AU’s second-best defensive grade according to PFF. Harris was fourth and Louidor-Faustin 11th, tucked between Thompson in 10th and sophomore cornerback Kayin Lee in 12th.

“They're going to step up and they know that they're going to need to step up,” said Thompson. “But these guys have got reps and played and understands what it is and what they need to do out there for us to compete at level.”

Auburn, which is off this week, plays at No. 21 Missouri Oct. 19 at 11:00 or 11:45 a.m. CT on SECN or ESPN.