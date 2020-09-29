AuburnSports - Freshmen making early impact

“My experience is, those guys that weren’t completely overwhelmed, they’ll get better each game, and I didn’t really see anybody overwhelmed.”

“The first college game is always a unique experience for freshmen,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “There’s nothing like getting in there and getting your feet wet, and now they’ve got a perspective and understanding like, ‘Oh, this is what it’s like.’ The good thing for us is we played a very, very quality team that was very well coached. They got a chance to get out there and do their thing, and I think for the most part, all the freshmen who played did some good things.

Nine true freshmen played in the Tigers’ opener against Kentucky Saturday including wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers, who started his first-career game. Even more are expected to step into the playing rotation in the weeks to come.

AUBURN | The youth movement is already rolling at Auburn.

It didn’t take long for Capers to make an impact, catching a 17-yard pass at the UK 25-yard line on Auburn’s third series of the game. He got the start due to junior Shedrick Jackson being out with a minor injury.

Malzahn said Sunday night he’s hopeful Jackson and the rest of AU’s banged-up players will return this week.

“Shedrick was down, so he got a chance to go out there and play in primetime. We thought he did some very good things,” Malzahn said.

The other true freshmen that played Saturday include wide receiver Kobe Hudson, running back Tank Bigsby, tight end J.J. Pegues, defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, linebackers Cam Riley and Desmond Tisdol, nickel Ladarius Tennison and punter Oscar Chapman.

Bigsby had 15 yards on six carries, Walker two tackles and a quarterback hurry, Riley one tackle and Chapman averaged 43.0 yards on two punts.

Five redshirt freshmen also played against the Wildcats including three more starters, giving Auburn 14 total freshmen including four starters in the opening day lineup.

The starters included defensive end Colby Wooden, nickel Zion Puckett and cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after he recorded four tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one pass breakup. Offensive guard Keiondre Jones and tight end Luke Deal both rotated in off the bench.

Several more freshmen are expected to play in the coming weeks. Nine true freshmen listed on last week’s preseason depth chart didn’t play including tight end Brandon Frazier and defensive tackle Jay Hardy. Redshirt freshman Mark-Anthony Richards is also expected to be part of the playing rotation at running back and play on at least one special team.

No. 7 Auburn returns to action next Saturday at No. 4 Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.