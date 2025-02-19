Freshman shine in midweek win

AUBURN | It was trio of freshmen that stepped up for Auburn in a 6-2 win over North Alabama Wednesday night. Andreas Alvarez picked up the win in his first college start, Chris Rembert’s first collegiate hit was a game-tying home run in the fifth inning and Bub Terrell drove in two runs including the go-ahead run in the sixth. “Excited. They helped us win,” said AU coach Butch Thompson on the freshmen. “They’re great options. We’ve got a crew of them.

It was an electric first start for Alvarez. (Photo by David Gray/Auburn athletics)

"I think soon they'll just be guys that help us win instead of freshmen." After giving up a two-run home run to the second batter of the game, Alvarez (1-0) stuck out eight of the next 10 batters. The right-hander allowed just two runs on four hits in 5.0 innings. He struck out nine and issued two walks on 74 pitches. “Giving up the homer definitely doesn’t feel good,” said Alvarez. “But I was raised to be able to punch back and I feel like that was my mindset right there. I just got punched, but I’m going to punch back harder.” It’s the most strikeouts for an Auburn freshman since Keegan Thompson in 2014. "He unrolls his carpet, puts his head in the mitt and finishes a pitch down the mound as good as anybody on our pitching staff and that showed up today," said Thompson. Griffin Graves threw a scoreless sixth and Parker Carlson earned his first save of the season with a perfect final 3.0 innings, striking out a career-high five. AU's three pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts. “Our captain, Parker Carlson … to be able to throw three innings and do it in 27 pitches was just phenomenal,” said Thompson.