Redshirt freshman Caleb Burton, who started for the first time at LSU last Saturday, could provide more help the second half of the season.

Injuries and lack of production at receiver are one of the reasons the Tigers currently rank last in the SEC averaging 155.8 passing yards per game.

AUBURN | Auburn has been desperate for a player or two to step up at the receiver position.

“It's great that you can honor players sometimes because they really did things the right way. They practice the right way, they're doing the things we say are the standard in this program, and Caleb has done that. It was exciting to see him get his first reps and I expect him to get more,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Burton finished with a modest two receptions for 11 yards in 11 snaps at LSU. He was targeted twice.

The Ohio State transfer came to Auburn during the offseason after not playing for the Buckeyes as a true freshman in 2022. The Austin, Texas native was rated a 4-star and the nation’s No. 36 wide receiver in the 2022 class.

“He’s a very fast guy. He got speed,” said tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. “He’s a smaller guy so he can move real well. He can run his routes real well. In the offseason, we used to work out together so I knew Caleb could do that stuff.

Auburn plays No. 13 Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.