BATON ROUGE, La. | In one of the weekend’s top matchups, in a hostile environment with Playoff and conference implications aplenty, the two players in Auburn’s backfield were, more often than not on any given play, both true freshmen. Bo Nix handed to D.J. Williams 13 times as the 18-year-old led Auburn in rushing by a massive margin, racking up 130 yards in the Tigers’ 23-20 loss at LSU on Saturday afternoon.



DJ Williams (3) was Auburn's primary threat on the ground in the loss to LSU. (Gerald Herbert / AP)

Williams was a spark for an otherwise ineffective Auburn offense. If Williams’ touches are removed from the equation, the team averages 2.5 yards per play as opposed to its actual mark of 4.2.

“I remember when I first saw him in our first camp scrimmage, I was like, this kid can flat-out play,” Auburn senior right tackle Jack Driscoll said of Williams. “He showed that today. I was happy for him. He hit the hole hard, he has good vision and, look, we’ve got a lot of running backs that give us a chance to succeed and make plays downfield.” The bulk of Williams production came on two carries. With 26 seconds until halftime and Auburn back at its own 27-yard line, Gus Malzahn called a draw play for Williams, who hit the opening, sped past the linebackers, danced behind blockers in the secondary, buried LSU defensive back Kary Vincent into the turf with powerful romp, and kept trucking for a few more yards, resulting in a 41-yard play. Auburn couldn’t capitalize, however, as Nix threw an interception to LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on the following play. Williams roared right back after halftime. On Auburn’s first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, the 5-foot-10, 216-pound tailback burst through a hole created from an unbalanced line and appeared to go all the way for a 79-yard touchdown down the sideline. LSU safety Grant Delpit pushed him out of bounds, though, for a pickup of 70, which proved significant because LSU forced a field goal after being backed up in a goal-to-go situation. An assist could also be credited to Williams for pushing Nix into the end zone from behind on a fourth-and-goal quarterback sneak.