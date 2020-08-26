AuburnSports - Freshman RB continues to impress

Those high expectations can be a lot for any true freshman starting at an SEC school, but Bigsby has hit the ground running and already impressed his teammates with his maturity and work ethic.

AUBURN | Ranked the nation’s No. 5 running back out of Callaway High School in Hogansville, Ga., Tank Bigsby was Auburn’s highest-rated signee in the 2020 class.

“Tank, he works real hard,” said junior Shaun Shivers, who is taking on a leadership role with the running backs this year. “Tank, ever since he came in, he’s been honest and outspoken. He’s a dude that wants to learn, that wants to learn every day, that wants to be right on everything, and that’s what kind of person you want in a room. Once you get a person like that in a room, you’re going to want to feed off of him.

“That’s a guy that wants to play, that’s going to play early, and we’re just going to feed off each other.”

Bigsby rushed for 3,857 yards and 49 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Callaway. He’s already starting to show that big-play ability in college.

“He runs hard. He runs physical. That’s what we want,” said Shivers. “That’s what he came to Auburn for, just to play early and do the things we know he can do. He’s just performing well. He’s going to be real good for us this year, too.”

