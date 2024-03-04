“We’re not comfortable with our starters,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “That’s another thing revealed to us this weekend. I think it’s OK to be three weeks in and feel like you need to get better and be in a better place.

The freshman right-hander could be a starter before too long after an impressive appearance against UConn Sunday.

“Year 23 in this league, I’m not sold that it’s going to be good enough to navigate and push and be toward the top.”

Game two starter Joseph Gonzalez had one of the worst starts of his career allowing six runs in 0.2 innings. Chase Allsup and Carson Myers, AU’s two other weekend starters, only allowed a run apiece but combined to walk six batters.

Tilly came on in relief for Myers with the Tigers leading 3-1 and earned the win holding the Huskies to a run on three hits in 4.0 innings out of the bullpen. He struck out two and issued one walk.

“Tilly, I think that shows a lot of trust to put the ball in the hands of a true freshman,” said Thompson. “But I think his skill level, shove the ball in the zone and got us four good innings there.

“He pitched at game-time so hopefully he takes a ton of confidence from that.”

Thompson credits Tilly’s time with the USA Baseball U18 national team for preparing him to pitch at this level. He won a gold medal with the team at the 2022 WBSC Baseball World Cup.

“I think he’s a great competitor but there’s a stoic poise to be that young and look like he’s in control of that ballgame,” said Thompson.

Tilly is 2-0 on the season with a 2.25 ERA. He’s struck out six and issued just one walk in four appearances covering 8.0 innings. He credits his poise on the mound to his upbringing.

“I think it starts with my family and also my past coaches and my past experiences,” said Tilly. “I’ve always been cool and kind of calm-headed. Having a great defense behind you and having a great offense to pick you up is awesome too.”

Auburn hosts Air Force Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+. Austin Peay visits Plainsman Park for a three-game series this weekend.