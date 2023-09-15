Working in single coverage with no safety help, Lee broke up the pass. Setting an early tone, AU’s defense would hold Cal to a 39-yard field goal.

Starting on Auburn’s 35-yard line after a turnover, Cal quarterback faked a handoff and launched the ball toward wide receiver Brian Hightower at the goal line.

“I felt like when they tried me off the rip, coach Crime was telling me that it was going to happen all game because I’m a freshman,” said Lee. “That was pretty exciting. I wish I could have made an even better play on the ball. Knowing I did my job was exciting and just being able to go out there and play fast.”

Starting for injured veteran Nehemiah Pritchett, Lee played 69 of AU’s 80 defensive snaps at Cal. The true freshman finished with three tackles and two pass breakups.

He was targeted four times and allowed just two receptions for 26 yards. He had a key pass breakup on 3rd and 9 in the second quarter but also had a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty late in the fourth quarter.

“Being a freshman and Cal trying to come at him with him being able to defend very well, it just goes to show that he's ready to go,” said junior nickel Keionte Scott. “He's going to be a valuable player in our defense for sure.”

Pritchett, a senior, injured his ankle during fall camp, which allowed Lee to start Auburn’s first two games. Pritchett is on the mend and could return for Saturday’s game against Samford, but Lee will continue to be an important part of the playing rotation.

“We think he's really talented. He's just young,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “There's times I think he's still a little unsure about his confidence level, and gives too much ground. There was a couple of those in the game.

“Then obviously the 15-yard penalty, we don't need. That was critical at that juncture. Did he play well? Yes. He still can get better? Yes. I'm glad we have him. We're really thin back there right now.”

Auburn (2-0) hosts Samford Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.