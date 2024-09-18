Freshman already ‘most physical’ DB

It's a rapid ascension for a player that just a year ago Auburn wasn’t sure it was going to offer when he was coming out of Thompson in Alabaster, Ala.

It’s given freshman Kaleb Harris the opportunity to earn more playing time and potentially push for a starting job.

AUBURN | Auburn’s secondary has had its share of inconsistent play through the first three games including the safety position.

“I went and watched him practice and kind of reminds me of Mike Hilton when I wasn't gonna offer him either,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Now he's the highest paid nickel in the NFL.

“I went and watched (Harris) practice and I said, ‘Well this guy's, he's the alpha dog on the team.’ And he's the most physical guy we have in the secondary right now.”

Senior Jerrin Thompson, a Texas transfer, is one of Auburn’s most important leaders on defense and in the secondary. Junior Caleb Wooden has started the first three games beside Thompson but Harris has actually played more snaps — 123 to 100.

In addition, Harris earned Auburn’s second-best defensive grade from PFF of 73.6 against New Mexico, which trailed only linebacker Eugene Asante.

“He does not act like a freshman safety at all,” said senior linebacker Dorian Mausi. “He talks a lot, which is a must-have on defense, especially to have a lot of playing time and to have a big role, which he is going to have, as he’s earned.

“He’s understanding the defense. Sometimes when I’m on the field if I’m confused, I look to him and I trust in him that he knows what he’s doing because he’s put the time in to really understand this defense and it shows.”

Auburn opens SEC play against Arkansas Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.