AuburnSports - Freshman All-America PG commits to Auburn

Freshman All-America PG commits to Auburn
Auburn has added another point guard via the transfer portal.
Wendell Green Jr., a freshman All-American from Eastern Kentucky, announced Friday he will transfer to Auburn.
"I know at Auburn that I'm going to be pushed to be the best player that I can be," Green said. "I'm going to be around guys that have the same goals and dreams as me. And I love Coach (Bruce) Pearl and his staff. I love what they have going on at Auburn and I want to be a part of it."
Green chose Auburn over Marquette, Indiana, Wichita State, Oregon State and Washington State.
A big reason was Pearl.
"I talked to (Pearl) the most," Green said. "He recruited me hard. He's a genuine guy and has been straight-up with me since the first day I talked to him. He's just a genuine guy and I like that about him."
Green is the second point guard to commit to Auburn, joining College of Charleston’s Zep Jasper.
Auburn’s need at point guard comes after former 5-star Sharife Cooper declared for the NBA Draft. Auburn didn’t have a true back-up point guard last season and was forced to use off-ball guards instead.
That shouldn’t be a problem next season.
"I know nothing is going to be given to me," Green said. "I just want to come in day one and prove myself and hopefully have a chance to start."
As a freshman in 2020-21, Green averaged 15.8 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and 36.4% from the 3-point line. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. His 146 assists is an EKU freshman record.
Green was named to the CollegeInsider.com Kyle Macy Freshman All-America Team and was a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection.
Green, originally from Detroit, Mich., will report to Auburn on May 19 with four years of eligibility.
Auburn's 2021 class now includes Green, Jasper, five-star forward Jabari Smith and four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander.
WAR EAGLE🦅🧡💙!! #GodFirst Blessed! pic.twitter.com/2ttW0v78rT— WEN💞 ✞ (@icyywen) April 9, 2021