AuburnSports - Freshman All-America PG commits to Auburn

"I know at Auburn that I'm going to be pushed to be the best player that I can be," Green said. "I'm going to be around guys that have the same goals and dreams as me. And I love Coach (Bruce) Pearl and his staff. I love what they have going on at Auburn and I want to be a part of it."

Wendell Green Jr. , a freshman All-American from Eastern Kentucky, announced Friday he will transfer to Auburn.

Auburn has added another point guard via the transfer portal.

Green chose Auburn over Marquette, Indiana, Wichita State, Oregon State and Washington State.

A big reason was Pearl.

"I talked to (Pearl) the most," Green said. "He recruited me hard. He's a genuine guy and has been straight-up with me since the first day I talked to him. He's just a genuine guy and I like that about him."

Green is the second point guard to commit to Auburn, joining College of Charleston’s Zep Jasper.

Auburn’s need at point guard comes after former 5-star Sharife Cooper declared for the NBA Draft. Auburn didn’t have a true back-up point guard last season and was forced to use off-ball guards instead.

That shouldn’t be a problem next season.

"I know nothing is going to be given to me," Green said. "I just want to come in day one and prove myself and hopefully have a chance to start."

As a freshman in 2020-21, Green averaged 15.8 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and 36.4% from the 3-point line. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. His 146 assists is an EKU freshman record.

Green was named to the CollegeInsider.com Kyle Macy Freshman All-America Team and was a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection.

Green, originally from Detroit, Mich., will report to Auburn on May 19 with four years of eligibility.

Auburn's 2021 class now includes Green, Jasper, five-star forward Jabari Smith and four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander.



