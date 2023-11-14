"It went good," Fegans said. "Every time I go down there they just show me major love."

With Kaleb Harris on board for the 2024 class, Hugh Freeze has his eyes set on 2025 safety Anquon Fegans , the No. 34 player in the nation and top five player in the state. He found his way to campus last month, when Auburn hosted Mississippi State.

ALABASTER, Ala. — Auburn's already landed one defensive back from Thompson, now its going after another.

The four-star safety had initially committed to USC in May earlier this year. Several months later, Fegans announced he was backing off his pledge to the Trojans and reopening his recruitment.

It's a battle for Fegans — he's one of the nation's best — so the Tigers have their general leading the charge in the recruiting efforts for the safety. Freeze is the primary recruiter for him, which makes him feel like a high priority for the Tigers.

"He’s just been telling me go where the culture fits, go where you can fit in, go where you can be the best you," Fegans said.

Right now, Fegans is more focused on his team's playoff run. Thompson is looking to win its fifth state title in a row under head coach Mark Freeman, kicking off the first round with a home game over Florence.

Heavily favored, the Warriors blanked Florence 42-0, with Fegans only playing for one half. Still, he knows how quickly playoff football can change and cherishes every victory.

"It gave us a lot of momentum going into next week," Fegans said. "Most teams won’t get a chance to come back out and compete next week. God gave us the ability to compete next week. Without God, none of this would be possible."