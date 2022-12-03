Madhouse Training in Montgomery has been a pipeline of talent over the last two decades. Marlon Davidson and Daniel Thomas are the most recent alum of Madhouse and Auburn to reach the NFL. Current Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris trains there. Auburn is hoping to add two prospects from Madhouse to its 2023 recruiting class: James Smith and Qua Russaw. Head coach Hugh Freeze and some of his associates made one of their first stops of the contact period to Madhouse on Friday, meeting with owner Tracy Varner. "He seems like a good guy, good coach," Varner said of Freeze. "Loves ball, been a really good ball coach everywhere he’s gone."

Auburn coaches visited Madhouse Training in Montgomery on Friday. (Madhouse Training (@MadhouseFit) | Twitter)

Friday was Freeze's first time visiting Madhouse Training. "He’s a ball coach so you get excited talking ball, we had a good time just talking ball," Varner said. "It wasn’t some intense meeting about these two kids, I mean it’s quite obvious they want them." When it comes to pursuing Smith and Russaw, Auburn's not that different from other SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and Florida are also recruiting the two players, who are planning to go as a package deal. What separates Auburn? Unlike Alabama, Georgia or Florida, Auburn went through a coaching change this season. The guy that called Smith and Russaw every Monday? He's not the head coach anymore. However, one assistant coach has been consistent with Madhouse through it all. "Zac Etheridge has done a good job in keeping Auburn in this thing with them throughout the whole coaching change," Varner said. "Zac’s been the guy. Him and James and Qua got a really good relationship."