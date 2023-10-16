Freeze updates injuries ahead of Ole Miss
Auburn will be without running back Damari Alston for the third straight game on Saturday against Ole Miss, Hugh Freeze said on Monday at his weekly press conference.
"It doesn't look good for Damari," the head coach said.
Alston suffered a dislocated shoulder early in the game at Texas A&M on Sept. 23 and has been out since.
Other injuries plaguing the Tigers come on defense, where Jaylin Simpson, who was not 100 percent against LSU, is improving. Simpson's teammate in the secondary, Keionte Scott, is also nearing a return. He's been out since injuring his ankle against Samford and undergoing surgery.
"Hopefully, we'll get good news on Keionte at some point soon," Freeze said. "He makes a huge difference in our leadership."
As for Austin Keys, Freeze reported that the linebacker had his cast removed that was put on following surgery on his thumb that he injured in the season-opening win against UMass.
"I don't think he'll be ready this week, but getting closer," Freeze said of Keys.