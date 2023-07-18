Freeze updates health of Battie, others
NASHVILLE | With fall camp arriving in less than two weeks, all eyes will be on what players can come healthy following recovering from injuries this offseason. Hugh Freeze gave an update on some of those players before his time at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.
One of those is running back Brian Battie, the transfer from USF who should play a massive part on special teams.
"He's gonna suck it up and go," Freeze said. "I wish I felt a little better about his surgery, and maybe I'm just pushing it — I want it faster than what is coming."
Battie underwent surgery on a toe this offseason. While playing for the Bulls, he was a consensus All-American for punt returner in 2021.
Fellow offensive linemen Jeremiah Wright and Kam Stutts, one of three players representing Auburn in Nashville, are both good to go, as is Tate Johnson, who Freeze says needs to "stay healthy." Johnson started four games last season but suffered a collarbone injury in the spring.
Malcolm Johnson Jr., who missed spring practice with a dislocated shoulder, is also back healthy.
"He's good," the Auburn coach said.
Freeze added that cornerback J.D. Rhym is "back and going."
North Texas transfer Jyaire Shorter, a wide receiver that "can help us", is still recovering from a foot injury.
"We're gonna have to manage Shorter some," Freeze said. "But we've got to manage him a little bit."
As for the entirety of the team, the first-year coach said, "I think we're in a pretty good spot, sitting here today."