NASHVILLE | With fall camp arriving in less than two weeks, all eyes will be on what players can come healthy following recovering from injuries this offseason. Hugh Freeze gave an update on some of those players before his time at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

One of those is running back Brian Battie, the transfer from USF who should play a massive part on special teams.

"He's gonna suck it up and go," Freeze said. "I wish I felt a little better about his surgery, and maybe I'm just pushing it — I want it faster than what is coming."