"Auburn is easy to sell," Freeze said. "Just come and see. That will be our message. Come and get the feel. If we get them here, I think it will be tough to beat us.”

Freeze hasn't been able to look at the current roster yet and evaluate positions of need, but has a plan in place. It starts with the transfer portal, at least in year one.

“I think year one, the portal will be a big priority," Freeze said. "Again, this is without me talking to recruiting yet to find out where we are with the high school recruits. I do believe in building with high school kids and filling in with the portal. Can we do that in year one? I’m not sure. I would anticipate it being heavier toward the portal.”

How soon can Auburn fans expect a turnaround? It might be faster than you think, according to Freeze.

"I think we could turn it fairly fast with the new world we’re in," Freeze said. "I believe with the commitment that’s been shown by fans, boosters and administration to invest in things that matter in recruiting. They matter in the NIL, On to Victory fund and all that matters today."

Freeze is ready to hit the recruiting trail, nonetheless.

"I know it’s one of the better years in the local area and we gotta go make some headway in a hurry," Freeze said. "I think I’m really good in recruiting in the living room. I think I’m really good at casting our vision. I think I’m really good at building relationships with them and the significant people in their decision making process."