PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Freeze to recruits: 'Come and see'

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

It's been a cold summer, indeed.

There's fun to be had in recruiting, especially when Auburn's accomplished what it's accomplished in the last several weeks.

Big Cat Weekend was a massive success that yielded five commitments, followed by three additional ones in the week following. Two of which were flips from rival Alabama, as Auburn now has the No. 5 recruiting class for 2025 and the top class for 2026.

"I think we’ve been consistent with our message," said head coach Hugh Freeze. "Our message is pretty simple: come and see. We think that Auburn has a different culture and environment than many. I’m not saying that’s for everyone or that we're better than someone else, but I do think we’re different."

Auburn has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for 2025.
Auburn has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for 2025. (Auburn Athletics)
Advertisement

Auburn's only signed one top five class in program history, and if things hold up, Freeze will accomplish that in just his second year on the Plains. It takes a lot of moving parts to achieve what Freeze is looking to attain and he feels confident with the people in the building around him.

"I’ve got this staff that does a great job with it and building relationships with [recruits] and their families," Freeze said. "I’m pleased with where we currently are."

Now, there is another aspect to recruiting that's constantly developing: NIL. There's no avoiding it and Freeze knows that it's now part of the game.

"Obviously, we’ve got a competitive NIL with On To Victory, I think that’s a part of the discussion, we can’t sit here and say that it’s not," Freeze said. "It’s not like we’re crazy with it. I’m very upfront in saying I think things in life should be earned. I think we’re fair, I think that helps."

Currently, the Tigers' 2025 class is composed of 22 commits. Freeze is still looking to add some more to it, as well.

"Do we need a few more pieces to the puzzle? Yes," Freeze said. "We’re working hard at that, and hopefully, we’ll land a few more of those."

Out of those 22 commitments that Auburn holds in the 2025 class, 11 of them are from the state of Alabama. It's something that Freeze sought out, hoping to control the state, and the staff is on the same page.

"We’ve made it a priority to start here in state," Freeze said. "I think right now we’re in a good position with that plan that we put in place, it seems to have been beneficial and worked to this point, obviously, it’s never over."

There are four months until early signing day, which has become the popular time to put pen to paper for a lot of recruits, rather than wait until February. With four months to go until December, how does Freeze feel about the current state of Auburn recruiting?

"I’m pleased right now, we’re in the top 10 in the country, I think, and that’s where you have to stay if you want to compete," Freeze said. "If we can finish out with a few more pieces that we’re targeting I think we’ll have been able to stack the ‘25 class on top of the ‘24, which I think was a solid class, also. Pretty comfortable where we are right now."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgYmVlbiBhIGNvbGQgc3VtbWVyIPCfpbY8L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBdWJ1cm4gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBBdWJ1cm5Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BdWJ1cm5Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgx NzM3MTIxMTMwODkxNjc2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDI4 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZnJlZXplLXMtbWVzc2FnZS10by1yZWNydWl0cy1jb21lLWFuZC1z ZWUtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFsbC1yZWNydWl0IiwKICAgIGNzX2Zw aWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk bTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4u cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZmcmVlemUtcy1tZXNzYWdlLXRvLXJlY3J1 aXRzLWNvbWUtYW5kLXNlZS1hdWJ1cm4tdGlnZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsLXJlY3J1 aXQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=