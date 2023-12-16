During Saturday's press conference previewing bowl preparation, Hugh Freeze made it clear: Payton Thorne will most likely be the starting quarterback in 2024. The job the head coach has now is filling the pieces around the signal-caller.

"Truthfully, I don't know if you know this, but we have one of the top returning quarterbacks in Power Five with wins in Payton Thorne," Freeze said. "I believe that if we get the right pieces around him and Holden and Hank, I think our quarterback room is going to be fine next year. That is my belief. It's what drives me to get the right pieces around them."

In his first season on the Plains, Thorne had his ups and downs but continued to improve, especially when Freeze put his foot down and took control of the offense, and the wide receivers got a bit better. The Auburn coach also made it a point to look at what other transfer quarterbacks did in their first season with their new team compared to what they accomplished in the second. For that, you have to glance at LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., all of whom were Heisman finalists following this season.