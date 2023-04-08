AUBURN | Hugh Freeze won't shut the door on getting a quarterback from the transfer portal prior to fall camp, especially one that fits the culture he's trying to build at Auburn. But right now, he's confident that the quarterbacks on the roster can do some great things for the Tigers.

"Do I think we can win some games with what we have? Yes. I do," Freeze said. "But, you know, I don't want to ever be put in a box where I say something, and I do the opposite. I don't know the answer. I don't know if we are. I know that I would be open to it."

We didn't see what the quarterbacks could do thanks to the cold, rainy weather during A-Day, as the trio of Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner and T.J. Finley attempted just 12 passes. However, Freeze has seen improvement from them during the 15 practices this spring, especially Ashford, who the new Auburn head coach admits he put through the wringer.