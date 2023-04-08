Freeze: 'Robby got better'
AUBURN | Hugh Freeze won't shut the door on getting a quarterback from the transfer portal prior to fall camp, especially one that fits the culture he's trying to build at Auburn. But right now, he's confident that the quarterbacks on the roster can do some great things for the Tigers.
"Do I think we can win some games with what we have? Yes. I do," Freeze said. "But, you know, I don't want to ever be put in a box where I say something, and I do the opposite. I don't know the answer. I don't know if we are. I know that I would be open to it."
We didn't see what the quarterbacks could do thanks to the cold, rainy weather during A-Day, as the trio of Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner and T.J. Finley attempted just 12 passes. However, Freeze has seen improvement from them during the 15 practices this spring, especially Ashford, who the new Auburn head coach admits he put through the wringer.
"I think Robby got better," Freeze said. "He's really been fun to coach. And I think he's trying to change some of the things that may have caused — at least me concern — being the quarterback and the leader, whether it be body language or ball security or your demeanor in general, the way you talk, the way you talk to your teammates. I don't know if anybody has really challenged him like I did this spring with that."
Ashford had the best pass of the day, hitting Tar'Varish Dawson in stride on a seam route for 39 yards. Freeze also liked what he saw from Geriner, although he also stated that the redshirt freshman missed some reads on RPO calls.
There's still a long way to go before Freeze finds out who will start under center on September 2nd against UMass, remarking that all three are still inconsistent in some areas. But overall, he was pleased with how they reacted during their first spring practice together.
"I thought all three of them responded to our challenges and were like, 'Coach, just please coach me,'" Freeze said.