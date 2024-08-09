With a week of fall camp in the books, it's been a competitive, back-and-forth eight days, but it's a start that Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has been happy with.

"Really pleased, honestly, which is shocking to me," Freeze said. "When I say really pleased, it’s a back and forth, you wish, that’s probably a good thing to see how each side responds. Offensively and defensively, it’s been some good back and forth and I think our kids are gaining an understanding of both schemes and making the checks and adjustments that we need to."

It hasn't been all perfect, as Freeze stated there have been some special teams struggles, but he wasn't too concerned about that.

"We’ve been a little inconsistent with special teams, which was disappointing," Freeze said. "I think we’ll get that fixed and be okay."