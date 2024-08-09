PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Freeze 'pleased' with start of fall camp

Henry Patton • AuburnSports
With a week of fall camp in the books, it's been a competitive, back-and-forth eight days, but it's a start that Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has been happy with.

"Really pleased, honestly, which is shocking to me," Freeze said. "When I say really pleased, it’s a back and forth, you wish, that’s probably a good thing to see how each side responds. Offensively and defensively, it’s been some good back and forth and I think our kids are gaining an understanding of both schemes and making the checks and adjustments that we need to."

It hasn't been all perfect, as Freeze stated there have been some special teams struggles, but he wasn't too concerned about that.

"We’ve been a little inconsistent with special teams, which was disappointing," Freeze said. "I think we’ll get that fixed and be okay."

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze
Auburn HC Hugh Freeze (Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)

The effort has been high during camp, which, according to Freeze, has led to some "chippy and unprotective" days

It's been a balancing act for Freeze as he knows his team isn't deep in certain areas, but he also knows chippiness is inevitable.

"We haven’t had a lot of extracurricular stuff," Freeze said. "You always have a little of that. I only remember two of those and they weren’t terrible. It’s in the play.

"So just most of it has been during the plays, just people getting after it and being physical and just too many bodies on the ground."

So despite some of the scrappiness, Freeze is satisfied with how his team has started fall camp.

"I’m pretty pleased one week in," Freeze said. "The effort’s been great."

