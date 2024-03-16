Not to mention the plethora of high-caliber recruits that got to see and experience it all.

The day was jam-packed for Auburn's staff, starting in the morning with team meetings, moving to spring practice and concluding with a mini food truck festival in the parking lot, complete with a DJ.

From early in the morning until late afternoon, the Woltosz Football Performance Facility was a hub for activity.

Auburn hosted well over 30 recruits Saturday. These weren't just local kids, either. Recruits traveled from Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and North Carolina to see what Auburn is trying to build under head coach Hugh Freeze.

"This whole week has been phenomenal," Freeze said Saturday. "It’s a lot of work. I met with kids yesterday at my house from 2-9 and then this morning we started early."

Team meetings kickstarted the day and most recruits were on campus in time to sit in on the meetings, to get a feel for what it's like to be part of the program. It gives them an opportunity to see how coaches interact with their players on an everyday basis.

Then, it was off to practice. Several recruits spoke highly of the energy the team brought to practice and they weren't the only ones.

"It has been a great day for recruiting," Freeze said. "We have a lot of top guys here and the energy at practice was phenomenal."

Looking at the list of attendees Saturday, it wasn't just the quantity that was impressive, it was the quality.

"It’s all kids we want," Freeze said. "We’re excited and we’re glad they’re here.”

It may not be long before some return to campus for another visit. Some may even decide to stay for 3-4 years.