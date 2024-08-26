PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Freeze on Thorne: 'I believe in him even more'

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

There may have been a quarterback battle this fall camp, but the outcome was inevitable for most. Payton Thorne, returning for his fifth season of college football and his second at Auburn, would win the starting job, and the three guys behind him would compete for the backup job.

So, how confident is Hugh Freeze with Thorne now that they have had a season and an entire offseason together?

"Very confident sitting here today," the head coach said. "That's the same thing I've said since spring practice – ultimately, he's gotta get the job done. But I wouldn't be going with him if I wasn't confident in him."

There was a lot to be desired from Thorne last year, both from his own doing and the lack of talent around him. Freeze and his staff decided not to bring in another quarterback from the transfer portal, sticking with the Illinois native for a second season. Now working with Freeze, offensive coordinator Derrick Nix and quarterback coach Kent Austin, Thorne has developed a better understanding of what those three want and expect from their signal-caller and leader of the offense.

The time that Freeze has spent with Thorne since the end of last season has been critical in his development.

"I've always believed in him," Freeze said. "And I believe in him even more today than I did in January because of what I've seen and what I've witnessed and what I hear in the meeting rooms when I'm with him."

Hank Brown, who won the backup job, has developed into a formidable second option if Thorne was to go down or struggle. Still, he has things to learn before the option of him taking the keys to Auburn's offense becomes a reality.

"Still has a ways to go in the protections and the fixes we need him to be able to make," Freeze said of Brown. "Throws the deep ball extremely well – extremely well. He needs to be a little more accurate with some of the others."

As for what he expects from Thorne this season, Freeze expects to see a player with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

"I think he's excited to prove that to a lot of people also," he said on Thorne's improvement.

