"I guess I would never say never, but we're not currently on anyone else," the head coach said. "This close, I would think it would be hard to imagine us adding anyone else to the roster. I'm not sure how that would even work, truthfully. I think we're pretty set."

Speaking to the media prior to taking the stage at SEC Media Days, Hugh Freeze was asked if he thinks the Tigers will add any more pieces heading into fall camp, which begins on August 1.

It's more than a month until Auburn takes the field to start the 2024 football season, but it seems that the roster is already set.

Following his first season on the Plains, Freeze has added 16 newcomers from the transfer portal, along with 20 freshmen in the signing class, while seeing 20 players exit via the portal. Some key additions include Cam Coleman, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Jerrin Thompson, while others have helped fill much-needed depth at certain positions. Overall, the coach considers his roster upgraded from last year.

"As far as how do I feel, I think we've improved our roster, both in recruiting high school kids and the guys we brought in from the portal," Freeze said. "What does that mean for us? I don't know, but I know we're certainly more confident in our roster than we were this time last year."

There are also holdovers from the previous coaching staff, including Jarquez Hunter, Keionte Scott, Damari Alston and Eugene Asante, to name a few. Those players have become valuable to Freeze and his coaching staff when it comes to leadership and building the environment they want within the program. And some might even be overlooked heading into the season.

"They're guys that we're depending on," Freeze said. "And for them to stay with us and say we're going to help you turn this around and build culture is invaluable. There's a lot of leaders that we just mentioned there. Nobody's talking about Jarquez truthfully. I think he's the leading rusher returning in the league. And I'm OK with them not talking about him, and I'm sure he is also."



