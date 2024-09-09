PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Freeze on injuries and OL shakeup

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn’s offensive line struggled against California allowing 12 quarterback pressures and three sacks.

The unit will undergo a big shakeup this week with right tackle Izavion Miller injured and Dillon Wade expected to move back to left tackle.

"Too Tall tried to come back in, I think that was one of the hits Payton took right when he was throwing. He just couldn't move," said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Miller has started 15 consecutive games at right tackle for Auburn.
Miller has started 15 consecutive games at right tackle for Auburn. (Maria Lysaker/USA Today images)
Advertisement

Miller started 13 games at right tackle last year after transferring from junior college. He started the first two games this season before suffering a hip injury early against Cal and playing just 22 snaps.

Ronan Chambers, a late addition from Akron in the transfer portal this summer, took over for Miller and played 40 snaps.

But Freeze is planning to move either Percy Lewis or Tyler Johnson, who have rotated at left tackle through the first two games, over to right tackle to shore up that side of the line.

On the left side, Freeze will likely move Wade from left guard to left tackle, where he started all 13 games last season, and move Bradyn Joiner or Tate Johnson into the starting lineup at left guard.

"Most likely we’ll have to move D-Wade to tackle this week and I’m not sure which one yet. We’ll kind of talk through that," said Freeze. "I thought Percy played his best game, that was good to see. Tyler looked like a freshman at some points. We’ll need all three of them. Chances are we’ll move one to left, one to right and the other guy is going to have to be the swing guy.

"Chambers played okay at times. In the run game he played fine. In the pass game he struggled a little bit."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ptQm1KSlFOQVdjP3NpPTJuSHVLb3dBbzdVQU5JSDc/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

On the injury front, Freeze also listed wide receiver Cam Coleman (shoulder) as questionable for New Mexico and said Keionte Scott continues to battle a hamstring injury. Coleman was injured late in the Cal game, which contributed to Payton Thorne's third interception.

Scott played just 25 snaps against Cal.

"I'm not sure on Cam. It depends on how quickly he gets a range of motion in that shoulder," said Freeze.

"It's a lot of pressure on that secondary right now. We need (Scott) desperately. I think he only played in dime situations in the second half. We really need him to play a majority of the snaps, so hopefully we can get him healthy."

Auburn (1-1) hosts New Mexico for Homecoming Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZnJlZXplLW9uLWluanVyaWVzLWFuZC1vbC1zaGFrZXVwLWF1YnVy bi1mb290YmFsbC1taWxsZXItd2FkZS1jYW0tY29sZW1hbiIsCiAgICBjc19m cGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVidXJu LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZnJlZXplLW9uLWluanVyaWVzLWFuZC1v bC1zaGFrZXVwLWF1YnVybi1mb290YmFsbC1taWxsZXItd2FkZS1jYW0tY29s ZW1hbiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==