Thursday marked the first day that Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons Jr. stepped onto the field for an official practice as members of the Auburn Tigers. Along with Cam Coleman and Bryce Cain, who both took part in spring practice, these four represent the present and future of the Tigers at the wide receiver position.

Hugh Freeze knows they are talented. Now, how will they adjust to playing at the highest level of college football? It's about more than skill.

"Obviously, you have to have the skillset and the ability to separate from some of the best athletes in the college game — they play DBs at these other teams we're going to play," the Auburn coach said. "It's impossible to do that if you're not blessed with a skillset. And then secondly, I think it's a mentality of this play the next play, I'm going to win the next play no matter what happened on the last one. Yeah, I got it wrong, and I didn't run the right route because I'll do that some as a freshman, but I'm not phased and don't go in the tank."