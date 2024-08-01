Freeze on freshmen WRs: 'No question they’re talented'
Thursday marked the first day that Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons Jr. stepped onto the field for an official practice as members of the Auburn Tigers. Along with Cam Coleman and Bryce Cain, who both took part in spring practice, these four represent the present and future of the Tigers at the wide receiver position.
Hugh Freeze knows they are talented. Now, how will they adjust to playing at the highest level of college football? It's about more than skill.
"Obviously, you have to have the skillset and the ability to separate from some of the best athletes in the college game — they play DBs at these other teams we're going to play," the Auburn coach said. "It's impossible to do that if you're not blessed with a skillset. And then secondly, I think it's a mentality of this play the next play, I'm going to win the next play no matter what happened on the last one. Yeah, I got it wrong, and I didn't run the right route because I'll do that some as a freshman, but I'm not phased and don't go in the tank."
As Freeze said, the fearsome foursome look the part of a SEC receiver, something the Tigers have been missing in recent years. The coach mentioned that players like Coleman and Thompson are out there, but landing their commitment and signature takes a lot of work due to everyone wanting them. The previous regime didn't recruit those guys, but Freeze and his staff have made it a priority to do so.
"It's what Auburn should recruit all the time," he said.
It won't be long before the four young receivers, especially Thompson and Simmons, get their first taste of what it takes to be successful receivers in the SEC. While Freeze refuses to put too many expectations on them, he knows what they are capable of.
"They've done stuff against air, but now we get to go and see how they perform when somebody's up pressing them and causing resistance," he said. "I think that's the only way you can strain to prepare for these games is by practicing that way, so it'll be curious to see. There's no question they're talented. I'm careful not to put too much expectations on them in Year 1, but it wouldn't surprise me if they contributed in a big way."