"He kept working and working and working, and you keep putting on tape good things, and good things will come your way," Freeze said. "And that's what's happened to him."

But for the transfer from Ohio State, something must have clicked in recent weeks as he's started to see the field more and more on Saturdays.

When Caleb Burton arrived on Auburn's campus, his performance in practice wasn't up to what Hugh Freeze and the coaching staff thought it should be. The Auburn head coach admitted as much on Monday, saying that the wide receiver "didn't have it at first" as far as earning playing time.

On Auburn's first drive against Mississippi State, Burton was Payton Thorne's first passing target, hitting him for a 15-yard gain as the Tigers drove down the field for a quick touchdown against the Bulldogs. And while that was his only catch of the game and only his fourth of the season, Burton's role in this offense seems to be on the rise.

"I feel like we have a good relationship," Thorne said. "Getting to talk with him and learn what he likes as a receiver. You just get to watch him move around, you can see he's a skilled receiver. He's a good route runner, and he really cares about a lot. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm excited to keep growing with him."

Following the four-game losing streak, Freeze said the competition at receiver was wide open, and anyone who proved they could make plays would see the field. Burton certainly benefitted from that, as he was on the field for 17 snaps against the Bulldogs. And according to Freeze, his playing time should continue to grow.

"You'll keep seeing him," the coach said. "Unless he just shuts it down in practice this week, you'll keep seeing him."