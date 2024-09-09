PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Freeze mulling QB change

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

Payton Thorne's status as Auburn's starting quarterback is not as solid as it was heading into the season.

After a successful season opener, Thorne's struggles returned in the 21-14 loss to Cal. He completed just 14-of-27 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown but threw four interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter that stopped Auburn's comeback attempt.

The likely candidate to compete with Thorne is Hank Brown, a redshirt freshman from Nashville, Tenn. Brown completed 3-of-5 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns in the opener against Alabama A&M. In last year's bowl game against Maryland, he finished 7-of-9 for 132 yards in mop-up duty.

"I'm meeting with both of them individually as soon as we get through here and going through that cut-up reel, and I'm gonna see how all of that goes, and then we'll go from there," Hugh Freeze said on Monday afternoon. "Hank will definitely get his share of reps this week for sure ... but I expect them both respond the right way and go out and have a great week of practice. But again, it's now at a point where it can't be just the execution and practice that matters."

Freeze noted that a lot of his frustration of not being further along, something he also said on Saturday night following the loss, was the execution of Thorne at quarterback. He's seen what Thorne can do in practice, outplaying the other quarterbacks daily, but he has to see it carry over to the playing field consistently.

Not that he's ready to make a move at quarterback just yet. He wants to see how this week plays out. But there is a chance that a change could come when the Tigers take the field against the Lobos.

"I mean, could it? Yes," Freeze said about a possible quarterback switch. "Do I think I want to see how the week goes before I really decide that? Yes. I want to see how it goes and see how everybody responds to what is on the tape."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ptQm1KSlFOQVdjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
