AUBURN | Auburn’s chances of signing the nation’s No. 3 running back changed dramatically 16 months ago. The hiring of Hugh Freeze as head coach in November of 2022 had a huge impact on Alvin Henderson and his recruitment. “Just because of the relationship I’ve built with Coach Freeze,” said the standout 2025 prospect from Elba, Ala. “Because when Coach (Bryan) Harsin was here, I really didn’t communicate with Auburn.

Henderson is closing in on a commitment. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

“When Coach Freeze came in, he showed me and my family that I was his No. 1 guy. He feels like I can be the person to come in and help build the class and obviously recruit another great running back and then everybody else at a position we need.” Henderson’s recruitment to Auburn hasn’t been without some bumps in the road over that time. Running backs coach Cadillac Williams left for a position in the NFL and was replaced by Derrick Nix, who will serve as AU’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Fortunately for the Tigers, Nix made a quick connection with Henderson, who was able to watch Nix and AU’s team in practice Saturday. “From day one I met Coach Nix, our relationship hit just like that. So we’ve been tight ever since Coach Lac left,” said Henderson. “I just wanted to see how Coach Nix interacted with the running backs this spring. He told me I he was going to play a huge role in the offense so I wanted to see how all of that would look. I was pretty impressed.”