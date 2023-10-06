"I see that Auburn as a program, they’ve become a lot stronger and better," Dice said. "I see that Hugh Freeze is really making a big difference here for the program."

He visited for the Tigers' homecoming game against Samford and was back in town for Auburn's contest against No. 1 Georgia. It was another good visit for Dice, who saw a lot of fight out of Auburn Saturday.

The opponent was much tougher for Auburn than his previous visit, but he thought the Tigers did well in their game plan for Georgia and noted the improvements that he's seeing overall.

"I really see that they’re just a young team and they’re really just developing a lot," Dice said. "I see that they’re really improving. Especially against the No. 1 team in the country, they stayed in the game a long time."

Everything that worked for the Tigers also opened his eyes in a different aspect. He took what he saw on the field and applied it to his recruitment, with Auburn getting a boost from it.

"For my recruitment, they’re really like a top three program right now," Dice said. "Especially with what I saw how their o-line worked today, I saw their offensive game scheme, I saw how their defense played. The way they played against a top opponent like that, I really see that they’re making a difference in the program right now."

Dice noted that the offensive line is composed of veterans right now and that offensive line coach Jake Thornton is still putting together the pieces. In his eyes, Thornton is someone that can succeed in developing young talent to their fullest potential.

"He’s developing a lot of top round draft picks," Dice said. "I really see that he’s developing his players good, not only on the field, but as men outside of football."