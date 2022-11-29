On Tuesday, it was announced that Williams would remain on the coaching staff at Auburn as the associate head coach and still serve as running back coach.

"My first priority was I have to have Cadillac by my side to help me drive the culture of Auburn football," the new coach said during his introductory press conference.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze knew precisely what his first move should be when he agreed to take the Auburn head coaching job: keep Carnell Williams at Auburn.

The two met after Freeze arrived in Auburn on Monday night and, according to the new head coach, it solidified his notion that Williams would be a key figure on his new staff. Also playing a role in the decision is what Freeze saw on television the past four weeks, especially the Texas A&M game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"I thought I was watching a game that would send you to the SEC championship," the coach said.

Cadillac, who was in attendance and received a standing ovation from the audience after being credited for his work since taking over as interim head coach, also has another job he is responsible for that the 53-year-old Freeze can't perform.

"I told him, 'Look, you've still got to do all that running up and down the sideline because I can't do that,'" Freeze jokingly added. '"I need you to handle that part of it.'"

Under Williams, the Tigers went 2-2, but the enthusiasm and energy were renewed with him in charge. Freeze noticed the difference, once again praising Williams for the job he did under challenging circumstances.

"What I witnessed was one of the most outstanding jobs of leadership that I've ever witnessed in college football," he said. "Being in this profession, I know how hard it is to finish seasons even when you're doing well, even when you're bowl eligible—much less finishing a season playing with enthusiasm and passion and desire and excitement and having fun like what I witnessed when I turned on the Auburn football game."

Knowing he had Williams locked up as his first duty in his new position, Freeze said he could rest easily on his first night in Auburn.

"I went to bed feeling really, really good last night that Cadillac is going to be our associate head coach and running backs coach," he said.