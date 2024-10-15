Freeze feeling 'really good' two months out from Early Signing Day

Auburn is 2-4 six games into the season.

Yet, its recruiting class is ranked No. 4 in the nation.

How has Hugh Freeze done it? What's been his message to recruits? Even without a surplus of wins on the field, the Tigers continue to win major recruiting battles. One reason why is Freeze's pitch to be an immediate impact. A chance to contribute right away and rebuild Auburn to its former status as a competitor at the national level.

"Yeah that's why they want to come here, that's the reason they should want to come," Freeze said. "You're coming to a place that's proven it can play for national championships, it's one of only six that's done in the last 13 years — twice played for it."