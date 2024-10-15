Freeze feeling 'really good' two months out from Early Signing Day

in other news
UGA visit 'reassuring' for Auburn commit
Eric Winters found that his recent visit to Georgia reassured his commitment to Auburn.
BMatt’s Monday musings
Auburn’s recruiting is cruising at warp speed while the team is struggling on the field, and girls just wanna have fun.
Future roster: Defense
A detailed look at what Auburn’s roster could look like on defense in 2025.
Future roster: Offense
A detailed look at what Auburn’s roster could look like on offense in 2025.
Freshmen stepping up in secondary
A trio of true freshmen have taken on a big role in Auburn’s secondary this season.
Auburn is 2-4 six games into the season.
Yet, its recruiting class is ranked No. 4 in the nation.
How has Hugh Freeze done it? What's been his message to recruits? Even without a surplus of wins on the field, the Tigers continue to win major recruiting battles. One reason why is Freeze's pitch to be an immediate impact. A chance to contribute right away and rebuild Auburn to its former status as a competitor at the national level.
"Yeah that's why they want to come here, that's the reason they should want to come," Freeze said. "You're coming to a place that's proven it can play for national championships, it's one of only six that's done in the last 13 years — twice played for it."
Freeze looks to Auburn teams of the past as a reason why it can happen again. It's one of his biggest recruiting pitches when he's competing with top programs for a recruit.
"Yeah you can go to the places that are currently doing it, or you can help restore one that's proven it can also do it," Freeze said. "We've got the resources, now let's get the roster that rivals the ones who are playing for it...If you want an opportunity to do that in an environment that you know fits you, come be a trendsetter and let's do something new and different."
Several top recruits in the country have already bought in — some of which were previously committed to other schools. Alvin Henderson flipped from Penn State, Nathaniel Marshall from Michigan, Deuce Knight from Notre Dame, Derick Smith and Antonio Coleman from Alabama, Elijah Melendez from Miami and Samuel Turner from Georgia Tech.
It's a crucial step in rebuilding Auburn into the program that Freeze envisions. However, he knows that the journey is never over, especially in the SEC.
"I feel really good right now," Freeze said. "Obviously the battles for the guys we want are never over and we've got to continue to fight for that, but I feel like we're in a pretty good position hopefully to finish strong with another top-five-ish class."
Early Signing Day is set for Wednesday, Dec. 4.
- SDE
- DUAL
- RB
- CB
- S
- ILB
- S
- ATH
- DT
- WDE